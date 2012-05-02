Pentax Q price drops by 40% in the US

The price of the Pentax Q has dropped significantly in the US, after already being reduced in the UK, perhaps suggesting that a new CSC from the company is imminent.

Pentax introduced the Q around a year ago, which is the world's smallest interchangeable lens camera.

Its tiny proportions did not belie a tiny asking price, with many balking at the £600 ($800) asking price, especially when considering the small sensor on board the camera, which is similar in size to a standard compact camera.

Disappointed

Since then, Pentax has admitted that it has been disappointed by sales of the Q, and more recently announced the Pentax K-01, which is much larger, features an APS-C size sensor and a lens mount compatible with its existing line-up of K-mount lenses.

At the time of the K-01 launch, Pentax assured that the Q was still very much a priority, and they were committed to the line. However, last week rumours began circulating that Ricoh Pentax would announce a new low-price mirrorless camera into the market.

Perhaps keen to take away some of the glory of the Nikon 1 V1 and J1 success (which also utilise a small sensor), the new camera could conceivably be offered at a more realistic asking price for the beginner market.

2012 is shaping up to be a very exciting year for compact system cameras, with popular new products already being outed by Fujifilm and Olympus and Canon apparently set to finally enter the market.

via PhotoRumors