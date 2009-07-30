Panasonic unveils KX-TG6481 DECT phone

Panasonic has unveiled its answer to the tough life of the DECT phone, with its KX-TG6481 landline offering ruggedised to cope with the daily rigours of the average handset.

The Panasonic KX-TG6481 has been designed to look good, but not break at the first sign of trouble – with Panasonic insisting that the handset is 'fully prepared to deal with an array of household dangers with no fuss'.

That includes being splashed with water, dropped, not dusted or dripped on, which only leaves five or six perils that TechRadar can think of.

Features

The Panasonic KX-TG6481, little brother to the top-of-the-range KX-TG8421, has an extensive feature list, including a 100 name phonebook, 1.4" LCD display, 17 hours of call time on its batter and a 20 minute answer phone which should cope with even the most hardened message prattlers.

The KX-TG6481 solution also comes in a twin pack and the phone's GAP compatibility makes it possible have up to six additional handsets.

No price and release date are yet available – but for all you DECT fans, we'll be tracking down that information as soon as possible.