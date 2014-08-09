YouTube for Android goes beyond HD with 1440p option for LG G3 users

The G3 is the first mainstream Android phone to go QHD

If you've splashed out on the brand new LG G3 smartphone, you can now enjoy YouTube streaming at beyond HD quality.

The Google-made app for Android now supports 1440p streaming, making full use of the G3's impressive 2560 x 1440 QHD display resolution.

The option to up the streaming resolution from the previous best of 1080p is only available on devices like the G3 that are able to support the improved quality.

Right now, that pool is very limited, but the option will become much more useful as more and more mobile devices adopt QHD displays.

Near-perfection

The stunning display within the LG G3, the first QHD screen from a major manufacturer, helped the G3 to a near-perfection score of 4.5 stars in a recent TechRadar review.

Is the G3 the perfect smartphone? Check out our video review below.

Via AndroidCentral