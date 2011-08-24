Samsung shocks with new Galaxy smartphone naming strategy

In excitingly confusing news, Samsung has decided to streamline its Galaxy naming strategy to make it easier to understand what's what.

The Galaxy S (for Super Smart) range will obviously sit at the top pile, leading Samsung's flagship brigade, and will be followed by the Galaxy R (which stands for Royal, and will encompass the recently announced Samsung Galaxy R, which has a dual core Tegra 2 processor).

Next up is the W-range, which stands for 'Wonder' phones, and will be the high-tier stuff, according to the infographic... how something can be high-tier with two levels above it we don't know, but the new Galaxy W really doesn't fill us with wonder.

Mmm.... phones

Mid-tier Magic up next: the Galaxy M range will be just that, Magic, and well, also mid-tier. We'd imagine the Samsung Galaxy Ace would have fitted into this category, although we can't see where the magic would have been designed in. Maybe it could come with a top hat accessory or something.

And finally, the Young 'un's will be getting a taste of the spotlight, with the Galaxy Y range: yes, Y stands for Young, and will be entry level cheap-cheap phones, likely something along the lines of the Samsung Galaxy Mini.

And if that's not enough for you, Samsung has created sub-categories too: Plus will denote an upgrade to a previous mode (Galaxy S Plus springs to mind), Pro will indicate the presence of a QWERTY keyboard and in the future LTE will denote 4G phones.

So, there we have it. The future in Galaxy form. Make a note of it now, so when you see your friends with the new Galaxy W3, M4 or S89 you can mock/respect them accordingly.