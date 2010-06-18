Trending

iPhone 4 tariff: £25 a month from Vodafone

More network options appear for Apple lovers

The iPhone 4 tariffs pop up on Vodafone
Vodafone has announced its own tariffs for the iPhone 4, offering more packages for those desperate to get their hands on Apple's new device.

On an 24-month deal, the packages range from £25 to £60 per month, with between 75 and 3000 minutes offered and 1GB of data.

However, the iPhone 4 is a little pricey - the iPhone 4 16GB costs from free to £219, and the iPhone 4 32GB costs from £59 to £309.

On the 18 month deals, you can pay anywhere from £30 to £65 a month for the privilege of owning an iPhone 4.

Pricey iPhones

The price of the handsets on this term range from free to £219 for the iPhone 4 16GB, and from £59 to £309 for the iPhone 4 32GB - the same as the 24 month deal, but with a more expensive monthly cost.

All the options come with 1GB of data, and an additional 1GB of Wi-Fi per month too, and selected packages (over £40 a month) give you 5MB of roaming data each day for holiday fun.

Vodafone also says customers wishing to use their iPhone as a modem can do so for £5 for 500MB, £10 for 1.5GB or £15 for 3GB.

The iPhone 4 has been given the same UK release date as everywhere else from Vodafone: 24 June, so you don't have a lot of time to get saving...

