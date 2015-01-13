First images of Samsung's new Moto G competitor emerge

It's got the budget busters in its sights

A fresh batch of images that show Samsung's latest handset, the Galaxy J1, have appeared online along with information about the type of specifications we can expect from the new smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy J1 will be a budget handset that will be competing with the Moto G, EE Kestrel, the Sony Xperia M2 and others.

Although Samsung has yet to officially announce the Galaxy J1, SamMobile, the website that leaked the images, noticed that the date January 14 was included, which could hint at an announcement on that day.

Cut down specs, cut back name

Earlier leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy J1 will come with a 5 megapixel rear camera and a 2 megapixel front camera, a 4.3-inch WVGA display, 1.2GHz 64-bit quad-core Marvell PXA1908 processor, 1 GB Ram, 4GB internal storage, a microSD card slot, and a 1,850 mAh battery.

Don't expect the Samsung Galaxy J1 to run the latest Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system straight out of the box. Instead it will run the older Android 4.4 KitKat software.

After Samsung's announcement last year that it would be reducing the number of smartphones it launches in 2015, it might not seem like it has cut back all that much. However lines like the Galaxy A series and the Galaxy J series could simply be replacing handsets such as the Galaxy Alpha and the Galaxy Ace, respectively.

It's possible that the Korean company is indeed cutting back on it's smartphone releases whilst moving to a more simple naming convention for its future phones.