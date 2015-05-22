Fingerprint unlocking to go mainstream with Android M

We're hearing a number of rumours around possible new features of Android M in the run up to its unveiling at Google I/O next week, with the latest hinting that Google will take on Apple's TouchID with native fingerprint unlocking.

According to a report from BuzzFeed News, the new feature of Android M will allow users to log in to all of their Android devices without having to enter a password – they'll just need to place a finger on a sensor.

We don't have much more information to go on, but it's implied that there will be a number of supported applications that will allow you to log in using just your fingerprint.

Giving the finger

It was heavily rumoured that the Nexus 6 was going to use fingerprint scanning until a last minute change of heart, so Android's ability to handle biometric authentication could already be in place

If Google officially natively supports it with Android M, we could see a lot more Android devices begin to ship with fingerprint scanners in the near future.