Philips rolls out new range of audio products in India

Audio player loading…

Philips. to regain momentum in the Indian TWS market, launched two new earbuds named TAT2206 and TAT2236. Alongside, the company has also rolled out TAA4216 headphones and a couple of party speakers - TAX5206 and TAX3206. The earbuds offered by Philips have no silicone ear tips for comfort and have a stem design.

On the other hand, the headphones have a sporty look and support digital assistants like Siri and Google Voice Assistant with the help of a multifunctional button. Furthermore, the party speakers by Philips feature a LED display screen and have inbuilt batteries that can go on for 14 hours when charged completely.

Philips audio products pricing and availability

The TAT2206 and TAT2236 earbuds are available in the market for Rs 6,999. However, under the introductory offer, they can be purchased for Rs 3,499 and for Rs 3,399 respectively. The sports headphones by Philips will be available at a price of Rs 8,999. As of now, the headphones can be purchased for a price of Rs 4,699.

As for the party speakers, TAX5206 is available at a price of Rs 21,990, and TAX3206 can be purchased for Rs 15,990. Under the early bird offer, you can grab the TAX5206 at a price of Rs 17,990 and TAX3206 for Rs 11,690. These products will be available at introductory prices only till January 31.

Philips audio products specifications

Philips TAT2206 and TAT2236 come packed with 6mm and 12mm dynamic drivers. They have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support along with 6 hours of playback time on a single charge that gets increased up by 18 hours with the charging case. As claimed by the company, the earbuds can go on for 1 hour of playback with just 15 minutes of charge.

The Philips TAA4116BK wireless headphones come with 40mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. In addition, they will also offer up to 35 hours of battery life when charged for two hours. Moreover, they can last for two hours when charged for fifteen minutes. The headphones have in-built microphones for audio input and output while attending calls.

Philips TAX5206 party speaker features two 8-inch woofers along with 2.5-inch tweeters providing an output of 160W. While TAX3206 is a downgraded version with an 8-inch woofer and a 2.5-inch tweeter, it delivers a total output of 80W. These speakers come with karaoke support, voice changer, vocal fader, and more.

Not only this, but the speakers also have multiple input alternatives to connect the microphone or guitar. Both the speakers have a trolley-based design that makes them easily portable. They can be connected to various devices using Bluetooth 5.0.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram