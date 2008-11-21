Massive PC slowdown forecast for 2009

Netbooks look likely to be the big winners of 2009

The current economic crisis has meant that many industries have slowed production down to a snail's pace, and the computer market is no exception.

Economic forecaster iSuppli has cut its forecast for 2009's PC unit shipments by almost two-thirds, according to Yahoo! News.

While iSuppli is confident there will be a rise in the amount of PCs sold next year, compared to 2008, it is predicting that the percentage will just be 4.3 per cent, compared to the company's original forecast of 11.9 per cent.

Netbooks continue to rise

But never fear, there is a silver lining. Netbooks, one of the biggest winners in the computing industry this year, will continue their meteoric rise to the top of the PC food chain, with a year-on-year growth of around 15 per cent.

The same can't be said for desktops, with predictions that the market will fall five per cent in 2009.