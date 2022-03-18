Pawan Kalyan Telugu starrer Bheemla Nayak gets OTT release date: All details

Audio player loading…

Bheemla Nayak, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, will start streaming on March 25 on two different OTT platforms. Both Aha and Disney+ Hotstar will stream this theatrical hit. Probably this is the first time that a Telugu starrer is making it to two OTT platforms simultaneously.

Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the leads, released in the theatres on February 25. The movie is said to be getting response still in the two Telugu speaking States.

Bheemla Nayak plays to the gallery

Directed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak is about the eponymous character who locks horns with a rich brat. Their run-ins with each other --- both teetering on the greys of morals --- are electrifying and gripping. Both don't take a step back from confrontation, but both show a lot of empathy. It is a clash of egos in which the families of the two men also get sucked in.

The Malayalam original had Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran playing Ayyappan Koshy respectively. Ayyappan is the rough and tough cop whose inner beast is restrained only the khakhi uniform he wears. Koshy, on the other hand, born to a rich but battle-hardened father, is bratty and given to temper tantrums, especially under the influence of alcohol. The two confront each other in a no-holds-barred manner, but somehow manage to stay alive.

The Telugu remake did not bother with the nuance in the duo's relationship --- both exhibit a strange understated admiration for the other in the Malayalam version. Bheemla Nayak is more in your face, and plays to the gallery in typical Telugu pot-bolier style. The Malayalam version's characters looked more fleshed out and real.

The film’s cast also includes Murali Sharma, Nithya Menen, Samuktrakani and Samyuktha Menon. Its music is by Thaman. Trivikram Srinivas has penned the dialogues and screenplay of the movie.