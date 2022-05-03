Panchayat-Season 2 gets a release date - It's on Amazon Prime Video

Audio player loading…

Amazon Prime Video, which has released an expansive slate of content for the next few years recently, is kicking of its new cycle with the second season of the comedy drama web series Panchayat.

The highly popular series, with Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav and Neena Gupta in the leads, will be back with new episodes from May 20.

The series, which is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, was about Abhishek, an engineering graduate who joins as secretary of a panchayat office in the village of Phulera. The first season had plenty of mirth-filled and feel-good moments. The humour was subtle, earthy and agreeable.

The season 2 features him and his comical travails in the same place. But he is now well grooved into the routines and rhythms of Phulera.

New season, newer problem for Abhishek

intezaar hua khatam kyunki panchayat jald hogi aarambh! 🎬 #PanchayatOnPrime, new season May 20@TheViralFever @ArunabhKumar @StephenPoppins #ChandanKumar @uncle_sherry @vijaykoshy @Farjigulzar #RaghubirYadav @Neenagupta001 #ChandanRoy @malikfeb #Sanvikaa #SunitaRajwar pic.twitter.com/Ef8Dtam4oPMay 2, 2022 See more

In the new season, the series is expected to delve deeper into the equation between the local characters with Abhishek. As the characters navigate through the complexities in the village, they are faced with newer and more challenge obstacle to their lives. As Abhishek settles, the village sees the rise of an opponent against Pradhan Ji and village politics of Phulera heats up.

Panchayat Season 2 will also star Biswapati Sarkar, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy and Pooja Singh.

The official social media handles of Amazon Prime Video India shared the first-look poster of Panchayat Season 2. "Janhit mein jaari. ab aa rahi hai firse, panchayat dekhne ki baari #PanchayatOnPrime, new season May 20 (sic)," an Instagram post read.

In the poster, a worried Jitendra can be seen in the panchayat office with hand on his head. The series marks the successful collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and The Viral Fever (TVF) through series like Panchayat S1 and Hostel Daze S1-2.

Aside from Panchayat, Amazon Prime Video has announced new seasons for eight other web series that had been hugely popular on the platform in the last couple of years. Leaving out Panchayat, they are: Mirzapur, The Family Man, Breathe: Into the Shadows, Comicstaan, Four More Shots Please!, Made in Heaven, Mumbai Diaries and Paatal Lok.

Amazon Prime Video has also tasted success with its last month's new web serie Guilty Minds. The legal drama has won the acclaim of critics and fans.

