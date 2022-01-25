Oppo Watch Free appears on the Oppo India official website - launch imminent

Audio player loading…

Oppo is soon going to refresh its wearable range in India with the launch of Oppo Watch Free. The smartwatch has been recently spotted on the official website of the brand. A report published by MySmartPrice said that the Oppo Watch Free will be rolled out with Oppo Reno 7 series on February 4.

On the official website of Oppo India, you can see the Oppo Watch Free listed with an image that clears what we can expect in terms of design from the upcoming offering. The watch seems to have a rectangular dial, and it will ship in two color variants, out of which one is black.

As of now, the landing page of the wearable is not live. We can only wait for Oppo to tease the smartwatch officially so that the audience can get to know more about the launch timeline and specifications of Oppo Watch Free.

Oppo Watch Free expected pricing

We are already waiting for the watch to go official in order to get details related to pricing and specifications. Rumors suggest that the smartwatch will be priced somewhere around CNY 599, which roughly converts to Rs 7,000. Now, here the catch is that the watch will not be priced under Rs 10,000 considering all the duties and import regulations. As of now, the old Oppo Watch is available in the market at a price of Rs 14,999.

Oppo Watch Free specifications

Oppo Watch Free could sport a 1.64-inch 2.5D AMOLED display for better viewing. The wearable may support Bluetooth 5 and pack features like a blood oxygen monitor, six-axis motion sensor, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitor. The watch might also have resistance against 5ATMs of water pressure. In terms of design,

Oppo Watch Free will include 100 sports modes like outdoor cycling, rowing machines, swimming, elliptical machines, running, etc. The smartwatch may pack a 230mAh battery that can go on for more than two weeks, and it will most probably support fast charging.

