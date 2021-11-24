Oppo Watch Free could launch alongside the Reno 7 series in India

The Oppo Watch Free smartwatch that went official in China in September this year, could be all set to launch in India soon. If the latest tip is to be believed, the watch could actually land up on Indian shores alongside the rumored Oppo Reno 7 series.

A known tipster spotted the device on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) portal, which in turn suggests its imminent launch in the country. The Oppo Reno 7 series is slated for a January 2022 launch in India, which means we might see the watch getting launched alongside.

Specifications and features

Oppo Watch Free features a 1.64-inch 2.5D AMOLED display. The frame is constructed out of polycarbonate, while the straps are made of silicone. The watch can do heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring. It can also check sleep quality and give you details on the same. The watch is capable of checking blood oxygen as well.

Other health features include snore monitoring, daily activity, and sedentary reminders. It also gets a six-axis motion sensor and ambient light sensor. It is also waterproof up to 5ATM.

Expected price

For comparison, the Oppo Watch Free has priced 549 Yuan in China, which roughly translates to Rs. 6,200. There is also an NFC option which comes at 599 Yuan (approx. Rs. 6,800), though it is unknown which version will land in India. It made its debut in Sand Gold and Silent Night Black color options.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!