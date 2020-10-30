Oppo TV to launch in India soon

BBK Electronics owned Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus are primarily known for their smartphones in India. Now, all three smartphones makers are preparing to focus more on IoT products in India according to the new report.

Currently, OnePlus is selling its Smart TVs, audio accessories, and power bank in India apart from smartphones. Realme, on the other hand, is building an ecosystem with connected home devices like smart camera, life-style products, wearables, smart TVs, power banks. And, Oppo, on the other hand, has entered wearable recently with Oppo Watch and a bunch of Oppo Enco series audio products.

According to a report from The Economic Times, Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme will adopt an aggressive strategy in the coming days to increase their focus on IoT products in India which is currently led by Xiaomi.

After entering the wearable market in India with its audio products and Oppo Watch recently, Oppo is said to bring its smart TV range to India. Oppo TV S1 and Oppo TV R1 made its debut recently in China and we might see these models soon in India as well. However, we do not know which model will be made available in India exactly.

Realme who launched a coupe of affordable smart TVs and a new SLED TV recently is said to bring in mid-range and premium TVs with wide options in screen sizes. And, lastly OnePlus is said to focus on the affordable segment in the smart TV segment to attract more users.

Further, OnePlus is also said to make all of its smart TVs in India by 2021. The OnePlus Y series manufacturing started this year and all the OnePlus smart TVs will be made in India by 2021.

Realme will bring in three new smart TVs to India by next year. Brands hoping to have a complete eco-system are bringing in smart TVs as a first step. In the first quarter of 2020, Xiaomi led the smart TV segment with 27% share followed by LG and Samsung with 14% and 10% share respectively. Sony and TCL had 9% and 8% respectively.

(Image credit: Oppo)

“India is one of the key markets for us and we are constantly working towards introducing new affordable products which are essential for Indian consumers. We are accelerating into the era of the Internet of Things by actively expanding a richer IoT product portfolio,” said Oppo India spokesperson to The Economic Times.

Oppo announced its first-ever smart TV range in China a couple of weeks back. The company has unveiled Oppo TV S1 and OPPO TV R1. They are available in three different models. The Oppo TV S1 comes in 65-inch screen size while the Oppo TV R1 is available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes.