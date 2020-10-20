Oppo expands its AIoT ecosystem with new earphones, TVs and wearable

With many popular smartphone manufacturers moving or expanding their product portfolio with multiple AIoT products lately, Oppo has now entered the IoT ecosystem with the launch of four new products in China. At an event in China with the theme “One more Step”, the company announced four new products thereby expanding its ecosystem.

Oppo has announced Enco X true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, Oppo Watch RX, Oppo TV S1 and Oppo TV R1 series. Here’s everything you need know about Oppo’s new lineup.

Oppo announced its first-ever smart TV range in China. The company has unveiled Oppo TV S1 and OPPO TV R1. They are available in three different models. The Oppo TV S1 comes in 65-inch screen size while the Oppo TV R1 is available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes.

Oppo TV S1

The Oppo TV S1 65-inch features a 4K(3840 x 2160 pixel) QLED Quantum Dot panel with 120% wide colour gamut. This also comes with a high refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate along with variable refresh rate (VRR) which ensure that visuals will appear smooth on the screen. It has a peak brightness of 1500nits peak brightness. The panel on the TV is extended by 1.86mm which as per Oppo gives 3D-like visual experience. The TV also comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ capabilities.

For audio, Oppo has partnered with Dynaudio to deliver immersive cinematic sound quality. The Oppo TV S1 is equipped with 18 stereo surround speakers which bring the total tally to 85W. It also supports 5.1.2 channels and Dolby Atmos audio. The TV comes with a quad-core SoC clocked at 1.8 GHz and is paired with a whopping 8.5GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. For connectivity, the Oppo TV also brings WiFi 6 along with HDMI 2.1 with support for up to 8K videos.

On the software side, you get ColorOS TV. Other features include NFC, Full HD pop-up camera for video calls, voice remote control, Bluetooth 5.1, and 2 X USB 3.0 ports.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo TV R1

The Oppo TV R1 consists of two TVs with 55-inch and 65-inch. They come with a 4K LCD screen with 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution. You get 93% DCI-P3 Color gamut, 60Hz refresh rate, and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. The 55-inch variant can go up to 250nits and the 65-inch has a peak brightness of 300nits. Both smart TVs support HDR10 and HDR10+ content.

Further for audio, they come with two speaker setup with 20W sound output and Dolby Atmos. They are powered by a quad-core SoC and are paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. ColorOS TV will take care of the software side of the smart TV. There is also support for Full HD camera but, you need to purchase it separately.

Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Bluetooth voice remote control, 3 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB 2.0, and a LAN port. It also features instant-on feature.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo Enco X

Oppo has expanded its noise cancellation wireless earbuds in the Enco series with a new addition in China today. The Oppo Enco X is the second TWS after the Enco W51 to feature ANC. Oppo has teamed up with Dynaudio to launch this product. It is tuned by Daniel Emonts, Chief Acoustic Specialist of Dynaudio.

The Oppo Enco X is powered by DBEE 3.0 acoustic system. The earbuds are capable of reproducing the rich, precise texture of music with Hi-Fi-quality with overall balanced and natural sound. There is also ANC to eliminate the noise of the outside world. You also get a transparent mode which makes it easy to communicate with the outside world. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.2 with support for AAC, SBC, and LHDC codecs. The Oppo Enco X comes with 11mm moving coil driver with 47ms low-latency mode.

On a single charge, the buds can last up to 4hours with ANC and 5.5 hours without ANC. The included case can offer up to five additional charge cycles which takes the total tally to 25 hours. It also comes with three microphones and supports wireless charging. And lastly, the buds are also IPX4 rated.

Oppo Watch RX

Oppo’s first circular smartwatch, the Oppo Watch RX comes with ColorOS Watch 1.5 which brings new watch faces, sports modes, and a bunch of new apps. Oppo has partnered with League of Legends to roll out three custom products in China: the OPPO Watch League of Legends Limited Edition, OPPO Watch RX League of Legends Limited Edition, and OPPO Find X2 League of Legends Esports: Worlds 2020 Edition.

Pricing and availability Oppo TV S1 CNY 7999 Rs 87,773 Oppo TV R1(65 CNY 4299 Rs 47,190 Oppo TV R1(55) CNY 3299 Rs 36,208 Oppo Enco X CNY 999 Rs 10,964 Oppo Watch RX TBA TBA

The Oppo smart TVs and Oppo Enco X TWS are already available in China. There is no word on the availability of these products outside of China yet.