Oppo Reno 5G getting ready for an India launch

A month back TechRadar, thanks to an exclusive interview, reported that MediaTek’s Dimensity chipset powered phones will be officially coming to India starting January 2021. While some brands were teasing a December launch, these phones are officially coming in January.

Now leaks suggest that Realme isn’t the only one to launch a MediaTek Dimensity powered phone and Oppo is also in line with the Oppo Reno 5G rocking a Dimensity 100 Plus chipset. These chipsets are said to help democratize 5G technology in the global markets especially India even though the country is yet to get 5G connectivity.

The phone was recently spotted on the BIS website with a model number CPH2201. Another tweet confirmed the presence of the same device in Singapore hinting at the global availability of the Oppo’s Reno 5 series.

OPPO CPH2201 (Reno5 Pro) has received the Indian BIS certification. Launch is not too far away from now.#OPPO #OPPOReno5Pro pic.twitter.com/mieLXlqVKhDecember 24, 2020

Earlier, Oppo India’s VP and Head of R&D Tasleem Arif teased about bringing the Reno 5 series to India right on the day of it’s unveiling back home in China. “Amazed to share that we revealed this great smartphone to shoot brilliant videos. Are you excited to get this global product in India? Guess you already know what I’m talking about!” – he tweeted.

While there is not much officially available about the Oppo Reno 5 series’ India launch yet, the BIS certification is more or less a confirmation about the impending Indian launch. Going by the previous launches and reports, the phone may launch sometime mid of next month.

We will have to, though, wait for an official confirmation. And in case the Reno 5 series is indeed making a debut next month, Oppo will start teasing about the launch in the next few days.

Oppo Reno 5 series specifications

The Reno 5 series consists of three different devices - Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and a yet to be launched Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus.

We’re not sure which all devices will make their debut in India soon, however, all the three phones are 5G ready. The base variant i.e the Oppo Reno 5 sports a Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. The Reno 5 Pro rocks a Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus SoC coupled with ARM G77 MC9 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.

Powered by Color OS 11 skin on top of Android 11, the Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro come with a 6.43 inches Full HD+ panel and 6.55 inches Full HD+ OLED panels each, respectively. The base variant has a 4300 mAh battery while the Pro variant has a slightly bigger 4350 mAh battery both supported by a 65W fast charging tech.

In terms of optics, both the phones come with a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter. Both the phones come with a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

We will have to wait for the official confirmation if all the three variants get a green signal for the India launch.