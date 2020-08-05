Oppo Reno 4 Pro goes on sale for the first time in India today

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro will go on sale in India for the first time today. The device will be available both Amazon and Flipkart. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro was launched in India last week along with the Oppo Watch.

The device will be available in Starry Night and Silky White colour and is priced at Rs 34,990. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India is slightly different from the Chinese variant that was unveiled a couple of months ago. It comes with a 4G Snapdragon 720G SoC instead of the 765G on the Chinese variant.

Offers

On Flipkart, you get an additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange and Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 off on Oppo Watch 41mm and 46mm respectively. Also, for those who purchase the device, the Google Home mini will be available for Rs 1,999. And, finally, you will also get Rs 3,000 worth Flipkart voucher.

On Amazon, you get Rs 3,000 cash back in the form of Amazon Pay balance, and 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card. There is also no cost EMI options available on both the platforms.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

It has a 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen with 20:9 aspect-ratio and a 92.01% screen-body ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, covers 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and has a peak brightness of 402ppi. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC unlike the 765G on the Chinese variant. This is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Adreno 618 handles the GPU duties and Oppo says it has Graphite-tube multi-cooling system with a graphite tube and copper foil for cooling.

As for the optics, there is a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP Sony IMX586 f/1.7 main, 8MP ultra-wide, two 2MP sensors. Selfie is a 32MP f/2.4 Sony IMX616. Oppo says the rear camera has features like OIS, 960fps slow-mo, AI colour portrait, monochrome video modes.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery with 65W Super VOOC 2.0 and Oppo says the device can be charged fully in 36mins. The device runs Color OS 7.2 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.