Oppo Enco W11 TWS to be available starting June 27 at Rs 2,999

The Oppo Enco W11 is the company’s latest and most affordable pair of truly wireless buds in India. Announced alongside the Oppo A52 recently, the earbuds will go on sale via Flipkart this week.

The Oppo Enco W11 is the company’s most affordable TWS. It is priced at Rs 2,999, similar to the Realme Buds Air Neo pricing. Apart from the W11, Oppo also sells the W31 TWS and the flagship Enco Free TWS which are priced at Rs 3,799 and Rs 7,999 respectively.

Interestingly, there is also a banner in the Flipkart app which says the Enco W11 will be available for Rs 2,499 on June 27. However, this might just be for the first sale or an introductory offer.

Oppo Enco W11 Specs and features

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Oppo Enco W11 comes in an in-ear style design, which looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds. The buds are extremely light at just 4.4 grams. You get buttons on both the buds with a single tap, double-tap, triple tap and touch and hold controls. With the controls, you can play/pause/skip tracks, answer/reject calls, control volume, and also activate voice assistant.

The TWS are packed with 8mm dynamic drivers with a titanium-plated diaphragm. You also get enhanced bass with the earbud. The W11 comes with supports AAC audio format. It is also IP55 rated for dust and water resistance. On a single charge, it can last up to 5 hours and with the case, you get up to 20 hours. It also supports fast charging, a 5 minutes charge will gov one-hour playback. The Enco W11 comes with a Type-C charging port. It will be available only in White colour option.

It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and the range here is up to 10 meters. They work on left/right simultaneous Bluetooth transmission, which means both the buds will be synced all the time and there won’t be any issues or delay in streaming audio. It also packs in microphone and there is a noise reduction tech implemented to eliminate the unwanted noise during the calls.