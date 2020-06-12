Oppo A52 with big battery and quad cameras launched in India

Oppo has unveiled two new products in India today - Oppo A52 and Enco W11. The Oppo A52 is the latest mid-range smartphone from the company ans the Oppo W11 is the company’s third TWS in India.

The Oppo Enco W11 was launched in Thailand recently and is in-ear style TWS. The Oppo A52 was launched back in April in China.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo A52 specs

It sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution and 90.5% Screen-to-body ratio. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset which is clocked at 2GHz and coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. The device is packed with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. You also get a microSD card slot to expand memory up to 256GB. It runs on ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10.

The Oppo A52, just like a plethora of mid-range smartphones, houses a quad rear camera setup with a 12MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP mono lens, and a 2 MP portrait lens. Over at the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter with f/2,0 aperture located in a punch-hole cutout. The rear camera is cable of recording 4K videos and also comes with EIS Anti-Shake feature to record stable videos.

The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charge over a Type-C port. The fingerprint scanner is side-mounted here and is integrated into the power button. Other features include stereo speakers with Dirac 2.0 sound effect, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and GPS. The Oppo A52 weighs around 192 grams and is tick at 8.9mm. It adopts 3D curved design language that offers better handgrip.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo Enco W11

Along with the OppomA52 smartphone, the company also announced a new TWS in India dubbed the Oppo Enco W11. The Oppo W11 is an in-ear design earbud with enhanced bass. They pack in 8mm dynamic drivers with a titanium-plated diaphragm. It is also IPX5 rated water resistance. On a single charge, it can last up to 5 hours and with the case, you get up to 20 hours. The Enco W11 comes with a Type-C charging port. It will be available in White colour option.

Pricing, availability and offers

Priced at Rs 16,990, the OPPO A52 will be available across online and offline stores starting June 17. It will available in two colour variants: Twilight Black and Stream White. Launch offers include 5% cashback with Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank cards on EMI transactions. You can also avail no-cost EMI up to six months on credit card EMI & debit card EMI transactions.

The company did not reveal the price or the availability of the Oppo Enco W11.