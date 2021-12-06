Oppo Colors 12 December roll-out plan - more devices added

Oppo had showcased its new ColorsOS 12 based on the Android 12 in September and then rolled out the first beta build to its Find X3 Pro users in select geographies. The company released a timeline for additional devices and has now added to that list on the rollout in India.

A company press release highlights details of the rollout dates for the Find X2, Reno 6 series, the F19 Pro Plus and the A74 5G models, among others. It said Oppo would start rolling out ColorOS 12 beta versions on the Oppo F19 Pro Plus and the Reno 5 Pro 5G in India starting December 10.

The beta build will also roll out to the OPPO A74 5G starting December 28. In addition, the company has announced that it will start rolling out the stable release to the Find X2 on December 20, the Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition on December 22, and the vanilla Reno 6 5G on December 28. The update cycle also includes models from the Find, Reno F and Reno A series as well.

The rollout of the ColorOS 12 updates will start on the dates mentioned but will only happen in batches. So, users may have to wait for a few days in case they do not get an update notification on the first day itself.

Of course, in case the update notification does not pop up automatically on your devices, users could manually check for it by going into the Software Update section on device settings and tapping on the cog icon on the top right corner.

The ColorOS 12 update brings a new design language, some new emojis, 3D icons, new sidebar tools and gesture controls among other innovations. It also claims to have better privacy-oriented features, enhanced gaming modes and some general improvements on the usability front.

The company would keep providing updates into the New Year too as we eagerly await their upcoming devices including their flagship Oppo Find X4, the Oppo Reno 7 series, the Oppo F21 and the Oppo K9X among others.

