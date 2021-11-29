Oppo F21 mid-range phone India launch: pricing, timelines and more

Chinese phone-maker Oppo is set to roll out the Oppo F21 series in India during the first quarter of 2022. The device, previously slated for an early-November launch, possibly got delayed due to the global semiconductor shortage .

According to reports published by 91Mobiles , the Oppo F series, which will hit the Indian market by the end of the first quarter of 2022 in March, could arrive with smarter designs compared to the Oppo Reno 7 series . In the past, we've seen that the Oppo F series devices has a smarter design and this time round it may arrive in two variants priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.

Speculations are that both the Oppo F21 series variants will include 5G connectivity support. Talking about Oppo F21, we believe it is definitely going to get some major upgrades in terms of specifications and features as compared to its predecessor Oppo F19 .

Oppo F19 specifications

Check out the Oppo F19 at Flipkart Check out the Oppo F19 at Flipkart Price: Rs 19,719

The Oppo F19 comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and FHD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The memory of the smartphone can be further expanded up to 256GB via a MicroSD card. It operates on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1.

In terms of optics, Oppo F19 sports a 48MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone also includes a 16MP selfie shooter. The device packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone charges up to 54% in 30 minutes and gets completely charged in approximately an hour and 12 minutes.

In addition, the device comes with a feature named AI Night Charge to take over charging. With this feature, the smartphone's battery gets completely charged to 100% according to morning wake time determined by AI.

What to expect

Considering the features offered in the vanilla variant of the Oppo F19 series, we believe that Oppo will definitely upgrade the F21 to make it worth the user's interest in 2022. For starters, we can expect a better microprocessor and faster charging. The battery pack and the shooters too may be tweaked, though not in a big way.

Until now, there have been no leaks regarding the specifications and features of the F21 series, so what we bring forth here is more in the realm of our expectations. We expect to see a few leaks around the device once Oppo gets done with the launch of its two upcoming series - the Reno 7 and the flagship Find X4.