OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition seems to be in the works

The OnePlus Watch marked the company’s foray into the smartwatch space, but it was a bumpy ride, to say the least. In hopes to appeal to more consumers, it seems like a special Harry Potter edition of the wearable is in the pipeline — as seen in a new update.

Launched alongside the OnePlus 9 series in March, the OnePlus Watch is a high-end fitness tracker that looks like a smartwatch. During the keynote, the company announced that a Cobalt limited edition will be available soon, which would be made of a sturdier cobalt alloy and implement a sapphire glass on the display for better durability. Now, a third variant has surfaced in a rather puzzling manner.

The new set of watchfaces seen in the app (Image credit: Oxygen Updater)

In the upcoming 2.1.3 update for the OnePlus Health app (the companion app needed for the smartwatch) which should hit the Google Play Store in the near future, Oxygen Updater spotted strings mentioning “Harry Potter Limited Edition”. Upon further digging, they discovered a references bunch of watchfaces of the same theme such as one with a silhouette of Hogwarts, the school’s emblem, as well as simpler ones for Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.

Interestingly, the accompanying changelog had no mention of Harry Potter, which means that it could take some time to officially launch. It’s unclear what hardware differences the new OnePlus Watch model will have, if any. Even the Cobalt variant is currently limited to China, so we might have to wait a little longer to understand the availability. Separately, 9to5Google says that the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition will be sold only in Asia.

In India, the OnePlus Watch is available on both Flipkart and Amazon for a price of Rs 14,999, with SBI credit card users getting an additional Rs 2,000 discount.

Running on RTOS, the OnePlus Watch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 4GB of internal storage, IP68 rating, over 110 workout modes, in-built GPS, heart-rate tracking, SpO2 monitor, and about a week of battery life.