OnePlus Nord Android 11 update halted due to bugs

OnePlus Nord Android 11 stable update has been halted as the update has several bugs and affected the overall system performance. The Oxygen OS 11 update based on Android 11 was rolled out to all the OnePlus Nord a couple of weeks ago.

The issues have occurred even after OnePlus successfully tested the Open Beta version of Android 11 for two months. OnePlus community consultant has commented on the OnePlus Nord's Android 11 stable update.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

In response to the OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus Nord forum post , the community consultant said that they’ve temporarily paused the update to ensure a smooth user experience. The update has been halted due to some bugs that have been detected.

Currently, OnePlus is investigating and will release an updated build as soon as possible. Those who have already updated their Nord to Android 11 will get the issues fixed through the later version updates.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

According to some comments from the post, users are facing multiple issues on their devices. Some users are facing issues with getting notifications from apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, etc. Some users even complained about fast battery drain, lags, and slow charging. Multiple users have also reported that the overall system performance was also affected.

OnePlus has been pretty slow with the updates with Android 11, the last-gen devices, the OnePlus 7, 7T, 7 Pro, and 7T Pro have not received the stable version of Android 11. All four phones are still under the Open Beta phase and the company hasn’t announced the stable Android 11 rollout date.

The Android 11 update for OnePlus devices brings fresh UI visual design change, Ambient display with new clock styles, canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo, and Dark mode switch in the pull-down quick setting and auto turn-on feature.

The Oxygen OS 11also brings the brightness slider to the top of the notification area. OnePlus has also implemented smart home controls which can be accessed by long-pressing the power button.

