OnePlus Nord 2T first sale goes live today - Here are all the offers available

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was launched last week in India and the mid-range smartphone will be going on sale for the first time today. The sale begins at 12 noon on OnePlus’ online website (opens in new tab), offline retail stores and Amazon.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is the first smartphone in the country that features the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. It also sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and runs on the latest OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The camera on the smartphone also comes with a 50MP primary lens with Sony’s IMX766 sensor that captures 56% more light and improves low-light shots.

During the first sale, the company will be providing discounts and freebies. Here are all the offers available for customers.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G first sale offers

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is available in two colour options - Grey Shadow and Jade Fog. It starts at Rs 28,999 for the base version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 12GB RAM model with 256GB storage will retail for Rs 33,999.

From July 5 to 11, ICICI debit and credit cardholders get a Rs 1,500 instant bank discount. This offer is applicable on Amazon, OnePlus’ website and offline retail experience stores. You can also avail of the discount at Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma and other OnePlus partner retail stores.

Exclusive to OnePlus’ website and app store, anyone who owns an older OnePlus device gets an exchange discount of up to Rs 3,000. The offer is available only until July 14. The company is also giving away a OnePlus Nord Fanny Pack for the first 1000 customers who purchase the OnePlus Nord 2T.

OnePlus’ Red Cable Club members can get a discount of up to Rs 1,000 by redeeming their Red Coins while purchasing the Nord 2T 5G. This is another discount exclusive to the website and app store. The Red Cable Care can be purchased for a discounted price of Rs 749 when bundling it with your phone purchase order on the company’s online store. This service provides a 12-month extended warranty, 120GB of cloud storage and dedicated customer support for OnePlus users.

Offers for audio products too

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The company released new colour shades for its audio products as well. The Nord Buds will now come in a new Blue Agate variant, while the Bullets Wireless Z2 now gets an Acoustic Red colour option. Both of these are available at the same prices as they launched.

Axis Bank debit and credit cardholders get Rs 250 on purchasing the Nord Buds and Rs 150 discount on the Bullets Wireless Z2. These discounts are available on the company’s website, app store, Amazon, Flipkart and other offline retailers.