OnePlus may be confusing users with the next Nord Buds CE

OnePlus Nord series will get another Core Edition product to its lineup. OnePlus has teased the launch of the Nord Buds CE. The company has created a product page for the earbuds already and there are a few things that we’ve noticed.

The successor to the OnePlus Nord Buds, the new Core Edition model may not get the most powerful hardware. From the teaser image that has been showcased, it looks like the earbuds will be open-air like the first-generation AirPods. There do not seem to be any silicone ear tips outlined in the image.

The budget TWS earbuds might retain the touch sensor on the side of the stems for volume control and to invade the virtual assistants. The image also shows that the TWS earbuds have a microphone at the top. This may be to eliminate background sounds during calls.

While all of that is about the hardware and features, we can be sure that the OnePlus Nord Buds CE will come with a plastic build. The earbuds may be glossy just like the Nord Buds. Another image seen on the product page shows that the earbuds may have a longer stem similar to the OnePlus Buds Z2. Also, we might have a charging case just like the one on the Pixel Buds Pro.

The company has also teased the pricing of the budget TWS earbuds on its website (opens in new tab). According to the product header image, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE might be priced at Rs 2,099. The company has hidden one of the numbers. And the price can’t go anywhere but lower than the existing price of Rs 2,599 for the OnePlus Nord Buds.

Many more features like the audio driver specifications, the charging and battery life and its design will be fully revealed in the coming days. As the final features are unveiled on July 28, we do expect the earbuds to be launched alongside the OnePlus 10T on August 3.

Too early for a core edition TWS?

The original Nord Buds have been out only for a while now. And it does seem like it’s too early for another budget TWS earbud from the company. What we can’t understand is why the company wants to fix something that isn’t broken in its product line.

The company seems to be repeating the same error that it made when it launched the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The Nord CE 2 is refined enough at the price point that it is competing at. The Lite model cuts down on many features just to lower the price point. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE might see similar cuts.