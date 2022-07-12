Pixel Buds Pro India launch officially confirmed for July 28

Audio player loading…

Google has officially confirmed that it will bring its premium earbuds – Pixel Buds Pro – to India this month. The TWS earbuds will be up for pre-order starting July 21 and will start retailing from July 28.

The buds were first announced globally at the Google I/O held in May, however, the company did not reveal the availability details back then. However, the Pixel Buds Pro will be available in over 13 countries soon.

The pre-order details and the available date have now been confirmed via the company’s official Facebook and Twitter handles. In response to a query (opens in new tab) by one of the readers, the MadeByGoogle Facebook page revealed “Pre-order opens on July 21 and will be available on July 28, 2022 in United States (US), Canada (CA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia (AU), Singapore (SG), India (IN), Japan (JP), Taiwan (TW), Ireland (IE), Germany (DE), France (FR), Italy (IT), and Spain (ES).”

(Image credit: Google)

To recall, the Buds Pro are the first-ever earbuds from Google to come with Active Noise Cancellation and will join the mid-range Pixel Buds - A series that are already selling in the country.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro come with custom-designed hardware, sensors and algorithms that would allow them to automatically adjust both the fit and sound output. The buds offer up to 11 hours of playback without ANC. It comes with support for hands-free Google Assistant and can offer real-time translation of 40 languages.

The buds borrow features like Fast Pair and Volume EQ from the original Pixel Buds. In terms of new features, apart from Noise Cancellation, it also has a transparency mode, and an IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance. Google has also confirmed that the Pixel Buds Pro will get Spatial audio head tracking at a later date.

Pixel Buds Pro price in India (tentative)

The price of Pixel Buds Pro in India has not been revealed yet. However, the pair of TWS has been priced at $199 internationally. This roughly translates to Rs. 15,800 hence we can expect the buds to be placed in the above Rs. 15,000 price bracket.

The Pixel Buds-A series, for an instance, was priced at $99 in the global market and were introduced in India at a price of Rs. 9,999. While the direct conversion at that time would have meant that the Buds-A series were priced at a premium.

Is Pixel 6a expected too?

Google revealed the affordable Pixel 6a phone at the same Google I/O and announced that the phone will see a wider availability than its premium siblings.

For those interested, the Pixel 6a will also be available to pre-book starting July 21, however, the company hasn’t clarified anything about its India launch.

Even though the Pixel 6a is tailor-made for a market like India, it would be the first smartphone to launch in India after the Pixel 4a which launched here two years back.