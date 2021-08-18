Google Pixel Buds A-Series launched in India

The TWS segment has been growing at a brisk pace in the country. This has resulted in various brands venturing into this market and the latest one is Google which has launched the Pixel Buds A-Series in India.

These earbuds were first launched earlier this year and Google had recently announced that it is making them available in more markets. This announcement, however, came a day after the tech giant launched the affordable Pixel 5a in the US and Japan. Thought, the Pixel 5a India launch may not happen any time soon.

Pixel Buds A-Series price in India and availability

The Price of the Pixel Buds A-series in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 compared to the $99 price tag they carry in the United States. The Pixel Buds A-Series will be available on Wednesday, 25 August 2021 at Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata Cliq.

Though internationally the Pixel Buds A-Series is available in at least two different colour options - White and Dark Olive. The company hasn’t clarified if both the hues will be introduced in the country.

Pixel Buds A-Series Specs and features

These affordable variants of the original Pixel Buds, the Pixel Buds A-Series come with the same 12mm dynamic drivers as found on the pricier variant. Though these buds miss out on features like - wireless charging and miss the support for swiping controls to adjust volume levels.

These buds do come with an Adaptive Sound feature that increases or decreases the volume based on your surroundings. The in-call sound is also improved with the help of new beamforming microphones. The Pixel Buds A-Series come with Google Assistant support built-in and allows users to get real-time translation in more than 40 languages right in their ear while using Google Pixel or Android 6.0+ phone.

These languages include Hindi, Bengali and Tamil. To trigger the feature, the user just needs to say trigger “Ok Google, help me speak Bengali (or any other supported language)”.

Since these buds are IPX4 certified they offer protection against splashes and sweat. The Pixel Buds A-Series offer 5 hours of battery life and up to 24 hours thanks to the charging case. The case also supports fast charging and can offer 3 hours of playback time with just 15 mins of charging.

