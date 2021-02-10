OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro could have similarly impressive charging speeds

The OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch in about a month’s time, which means we’re entering the peak hype season. Another piece of the puzzle has possible been figured out now: the battery.

OnePlus has been one of the earliest proponents of fast charging, starting as early as 2016 with the OnePlus 3’s 20W Dash Charging. In subsequent years, the technology was refined to achieve higher levels of output, with the latest OnePlus 8T supporting a whopping 65W fast charging.

9 and 9 Pro pic.twitter.com/PHU385KmL9February 9, 2021

Today, we learn about those stats of the OnePlus 9 series. Leakster Max Jambor, who has a perfect track record for information around OnePlus, took to Twitter to share the update. He states that both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will have a 4,500mAh battery – just about what we’d expect from a phone in its class. What’s more interesting is the usage of two battery icons in the teaser, which could be a hint at a dual-cell implementation.

The OnePlus 8T was the first device from the company to sport a similar dual-cell arrangement, allowing them to be charged faster simultaneously to achieve an output of 65W. We expect the OnePlus 9 series to support Warp Charge 65. It can take a phone from 0 to full in about 35 minutes, with most of the charging happening in the initial 20 minutes. In case that sounds familiar, that’s because Oppo’s Super VOOC 2.0 and Realme’s Super Dart are based on the same technology.

OnePlus 8 Pro (Image credit: Future)

Apart from faster charging, the same adapter and cable also support combo also support 45W USB PD (Power Delivery) as well as 18W fast charging for other devices. Basically, you’ll be able to use the same charger for your phone, tablet, laptop and accessories.

Rounding up what else we know about the phones: there are likely to be three devices in the series, with a super-premium OnePlus 9 Pro with a curved display and better cameras, a OnePlus 9 in the middle with similar internal specifications and a cheaper third smartphone which is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset. At the same event, we also expect to see the company’s first smartwatch and a Nord reboot.