OnePlus 7T Pro Haze Blue renders leak online

OnePlus 7T Pro will be out on October 10 as has been teased by the company. Now, a bunch of renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro clad in Haze Blue colour have made it online. Alongside this, OnePlus will also be announcing new cases for both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

This information comes courtesy of Ishan Agarwal's Twitter account where he's tweeted about the new "Haze Blue" colour of the OnePlus 7T Pro with pictures. From the trailing thread, we also know now that OnePlus will be announcing a bunch of new cases for OnePlus 7T as well as the Pro variant.

The Haze Blue colour of the OnePlus 7T Pro shared in pictures looks like a bit toned down from Nebula Blue colour of the OnePlus 7 Pro. According to another tweet, OnePlus 7T "was supposed" to come in 'Olive Green' colour but there's no hint about that making an appearance on October 10.

Having said that, we could see a McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro as has been hinted by McLaren's Twitter account.

OnePlus will also be announcing four covers for the 7T Pro as has been detailed by Agarwal. These are-- Karbon, Nylon Bumper case and Karbon, Sandstone Protective case.

In addition, OnePlus also has a Cushion Bumper case for the OnePlus 7T in two colours-- Blue and Grey. This will cost Rs 1,290 at launch.

OnePlus 7T Pro: What's new?

From the leaked pictures, it is clear that the OnePlus 7T Pro has a similar design to that of the OnePlus 7 Pro. It does not follow the cosmetic changes featured on the OnePlus 7T, which could be great for you if you didn't like the circular camera cutout on the recently launched phone.

The phone is rumoured to feature a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate like the 7 Pro and has been optimized for HDR10 playback.

OnePlus 7T Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with upto 12GB RAM and UFS 23.0 storage. The triple camera on the back consists of a primary 48MP sensor with a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto camera. The selfie camera uses a 16MP sensor and is housed in a pop-up mechanism.

The phone could receive a bump in the battery to upto 4,000mAh with 30W Warp Charge support. The OnePlus 7 Pro was priced starting from Rs 48,999 and we expect the 7T Pro to be priced around a similar price range.