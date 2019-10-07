Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi K20 receive price cuts in India

Xiaomi’s popular Redmi Note 7 Pro has received a permanent price cut in India and now retails starting at Rs 11,999.

The Redmi Note series has been one of the best budget smartphones in India, with the company having sold millions of units since its launch in February. The Redmi Note 7 Pro was discounted to Rs 11,999 (4GB + 64GB variant) from Rs 15,999 during last week’s Flipkart Big Billion Day, but it seems like the price drop is here to stay. All the colour options are currently in stock viz. Space Black, Nebula Blue and Neptune Red.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 7 Pro was one of the best budget devices when it came out, bringing an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset and up to 6GB of RAM to this price segment.

It has a 6.3-inch LCD with an FHD+ resolution on the front with a dot notch on the top for the front camera.

Speaking of cameras, the Note 7 Pro has a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary camera and a 5MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 12MP shooter. Powering everything, we get a 4,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging over USB Type-C. The 3.5mm headphone jack is still around.

The device runs on Android 9 Pie with MiUI 10 on top, and should soon be updated to the next version.

Redmi Note 8 Pro (Image credit: Xiaomi)

This could also be in preparation for the Redmi Note 8 series, which is expected to come to India towards the end of October and will succeed the Note 7 Pro and will be priced around the Rs 15,000 mark.

Interestingly, even the base variant of the Redmi K20 seems to retain its discounted price of Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, but the other variants are back to their original pricing. This could be a temporary drop, so act fast if you plan on getting one.