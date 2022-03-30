OnePlus 10R leaked renders reveal a familiar design

Audio player loading…

A day before the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, new leaks have appeared hinting at the design of the OnePlus 10R. However, the latest renders indicate that OnePlus has completely removed the alert slider. This now confirms previous reports that the device could be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 3.

According to the report by 91Mobiles, the design of the OnePlus 10R may include the same triple-camera enclosure as the sister company’s GT Neo 3. Unlike the smartphones launched these past years, OnePlus is also repositioning the punch-hole selfie camera from the top-left corner to the centre.

Many of the other design elements continue to be the same. Looking at the renders, the OnePlus 10R may have a slim design with a minimal camera bump and indicated that the company is aiming to ensure that all of the devices in the product line will be easy to differentiate.

(Image credit: 91 Mobiles / Yogesh Brar)

OnePlus is turning a new leaf

Looking at the latest renders of the OnePlus 10R, it could mean that the company wants to keep design elements unique to the new products. When looking at the render of the OnePlus 10R, there are no similarities to the OnePlus 10 Pro. Previous reports have also suggested that OnePlus may not launch a standard OnePlus 10 may announce a more premium version.

When looking at the bigger picture, it looks like OnePlus is getting ready to break the habit that it has followed for the last few years. The company has also in the past done a similar modification when it came to pricing its devices. No longer was the company focused on producing only budget devices, but they aimed to bring more premium choices to go head-to-head with other premium manufacturers like Samsung and Xiaomi.

In the past, the company also decided to merge OxygenOS with ColorOS. However, after a huge backlash from the OnePlus community and users, OnePlus announced that OxygenOS will continue to remain a separate entity. Both the operating systems would, however, continue to share the same foundational coding.

OnePlus 10R expected specifications

It is still unclear if the OnePlus 10R would be launched alongside the 10 Pro, however, specifications of the device have been leaked before. The device is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FullHD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display with support for HDR10+.

The OnePlus 10R is also expected to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone is expected to launch with OxygenOS based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.