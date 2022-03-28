OnePlus 10R could be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 3

Audio player loading…

Pretty recently, the roadmap of the OnePlus smartphones launch in India surfaced online. It suggested that we could see the OnePlus 10R by the end of May. In a recent development, the spec sheet of the smartphone has leaked online.

The OnePlus 10R is going to be the successor of the OnePlus 9R that was launched last year in India. Now, to our surprise, a report by 91Mobiles has claimed that the OnePlus 10R could be the rebadged version of Realme GT Neo 3 as far as the specifications are concerned. The smartphone carries the codename 'pickle' as of now.

As we all know that a majority of the public was not happy with the idea of a unified OS (Oppo ColorOS) for OnePlus smartphones. However, after the company confirmed that global variants will run on Oxygen OS 12, the issue kind of died down. Now, the rebranding of a Realme phone as a part of the OnePlus series may trigger another outrage.

What can we expect?

It is being said that the OnePlus 10R may sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be seen housing the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.

It might have two RAM variants including 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage or 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The RAM type will be LPDDR5 and the storage type will be UFS 3.1.

What comes as a shocker is that the smartphone will most probably be with the Alert Slider which is a USP of OnePlus phones. Similar to what we saw in GT Neo 3, the OnePlus 10R will get a 5000mAh battery version with 80W fast charging support.

In terms of optics, we can see a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the smartphone may rock a 16MP snapper for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

A worthy successor?

From what it seems, it can be clearly said that the smartphone will have a tough time proving itself to be a worthy successor of the OnePlus 9R. Considering the fact that the OnePlus 9R includes a Snapdragon 870 chipset, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset would not be able to fill the gap.

To back the statement, We compared both the Snapdragon 870 SoC and Dimensity 8100 SoC. What we figured out from that is that the Snapdragon 870 processor is slightly better than the Dimensity offering when it comes to performance.

Moreover, a rebranded Realme smartphone could never compete with the likes of a traditional OnePlus smartphone, and that's a fact.

