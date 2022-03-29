Realme GT Neo 3 could reach Indian shores by May 2022

Audio player loading…

Realme GT Neo 3 recently made its debut in China with high-end specifications. Now, the India launch of the smartphone seems imminent as it has made its way to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. In addition, the smartphone has also been spotted on the SIRIM certification portal.

It carries model number RMX3651 on both platforms. A report published in 91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Abhishek Yadav, suggested that the smartphone could reach the Indian shores by April end or the beginning of May.

Speculations are that, at the time of India's launch, the smartphone will have two different variants based on charging. One of the variants will support 80W fast charging and the other one will have 150W dart charging support.

What can we see?

As seen in terms of Realme GT Neo 2, we could assume that the Realme GT Neo 3 would launch in India with similar features as the Chinese variant. The smartphone could come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone will be most probably powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. It will include 8GB LPDDR5 RAM for the base variant along with 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device is based on the Android 12 operating system with RealmeUI 3.0 skin on the top.

We may see a triple rear camera setup in the smartphone consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, we can expect a 16MP snapper for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

Will the OnePlus 10R be a rebadged Realme GT Neo 3?

A recent report suggested that the OnePlus 10R is going to be a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo 3. It happens that the upcoming offering by OnePlus will run on the Dimensity 8100 processor.

In addition, the leaked specifications of the smartphone suggest that the device is nothing but a replica of the Realme GT Neo 3. Considering the complete scenario, there is a chance that we can see a different smartphone like the OnePlus 10R instead of the Realme GT Neo 3.

