Oculus Go can now cast gameplay to your smartphone

If you have an Oculus Go, you can now cast your VR gameplay to your friends' smartphones via the Oculus app, meaning virtual reality gaming is no longer a solo experience.

The new feature, called Cast, gives you the option to share what you're doing in the VR headset with another device, so your friends can essentially view your gaming experience as you play.

Of course, any streamed content will look slightly different to your experience, as it can only be displayed on a flat smartphone screen, but the update to the popular VR headset should make the VR experience less lonely.

Right now, you're only able to share your gameplay to the companion mobile app, so confusingly it wont work with cast-enabled TVs, and will only work if the smartphone is hooked up to the same Wi-Fi network as the Oculus Go (so you'll still have to invite your friends over unfortunately).

Creepy costumes

Cast isn't the only new feature included in the latest update – just in time for Halloween, Oculus has added a range of 'Spooky Clothing' costumes for your avatar on Oculus Rift, Go, and Gear VR.

Not only that, but if you have an Oculus Go or Gear VR, you can now report abusive behavior while playing any VR game – according to the company, this feature is being rolled out to the Oculus Rift in the near future, and should make the Oculus experience even more friendly.

Via Slash Gear