Nothing Ear 1 set to get a discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Nothing Ear 1 was launched back in the month of July and went for sale in India on August 17. Given that the product is priced much lower than the global pricing and the amount of hype created by the company before the launch, these TWS have quite predictably sold out in a flash in the past.

And now the company has announced that its first pair of TWS will be getting a Rs 500 discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Hence the price of the device will be brought down to Rs 5,499 effectively until the stocks last. The Nothing Ear 1 is exclusively available on Flipkart in India. All users will get a complimentary six-month subscription of Gaana Plus, while ICICI Bank credit card users will get a Rs 500 instant discount as well.

Nothing Ear 1 specs and features

The biggest talking point of the Ear 1s is their design. They have a unique transparent design that reveals the insides of the buds. Even the case is see-through to show the inner contents at all times. The earpieces are IPX4 rated for water resistance and weigh just 4.7g each.

The earbuds come with 11.4mm drivers with a balanced sound signature tuned by Swedish audio giant Teenage Engineering. There are also two levels of active noise cancellation as well as a transparency mode.

As for battery life, the Nothing Ear 1 are claimed to last for 34 hours with the case or five hours on a single charge. With ANC turned on, those figures go down to 24 hours and four hours respectively. Fast charging via the USB Type-C port as well as Qi wireless charging are also supported.

There’s also a companion Nothing Ear 1 app for Android and iOS to customize the sound profiles, toggle noise cancellation modes, set gesture controls, find my earphones, update firmware and more.