Noise Flair neckband earphones with touch controls launched at Rs 1,799

There's a new pair of wireless headphones from Noise called Flair. This new pair of headphones is set to launch in India on May 19 and is part of Amazon Specials program, which means it will be exclusive to Amazon.

The Noise Flair is a pair of wireless Bluetooth earphones with a neckband. The headphones are apparently priced at Rs 3,999 according to the teaser on Amazon, but will be available for an introductory price of Rs 1,799. It will be available in four colours from what we can see on the promo page. These include black, grey, blue and green.

Noise Flair: Expected specs and features

The Noise Flair is supposed to feature 10mm drivers for clear audio which is pretty standard for wireless headphones. For wireless connectivity, it will use Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices with support for dual pairing that lets users pair the headphones with their phone and laptop simultaneously.

Besides this, it will come with dual microphones which will help with call noise cancellation. The device will be sweat and water-resistant and has a rating of IPX5. It has dimensions that measure 119x55x15mm and it weighs 37g, which means it is pretty lightweight.

The Noise Flair features touch controls with remote and mic inline volume control, music and call control. It also has a vibrating call alert which is helpful when the user does not have their smartphone on them.

It also features magnetic controls with Swiftcaller technology which makes attending calls convenient. It also has voice assistant support for Siri and Google Assistant for music and call controls.

The Noise Flair has up to 35 hours of playback at 70% volume. With an 8-minute charge, the device offers 8 hours of playback time, and with a 40 minutes of charging time, it can go up to 500 hours of standby.