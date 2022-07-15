Netflix pins it success on tested content - Teases second season for 5 of its hit series

Audio player loading…

The biggest challenge for streaming platforms is to get the slate of content right for the markets they operate in. It is no different for Netflix in India. It is trying its best to get the mix right. Having seen some of its web series work in the past, the platform has decided to play safe rather than err on the side of experimentation.

The streamer last month had the second season of She, one of its successful web series from 2020. the series figured in Netflix’s Global Top 10 as one of the most watched non-English series with over 9.5 million views hours.

And today, Netflix dropped a short teaser for the second season of five other web series that had done well.

They are: Delhi Crime, Masaba Masaba, Jamtara, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and Mismatched. Except for Delhi Crime, which started streaming from 2019, the remaining four were all available from 2020.

The second season of all these series will make it to the platform over the next 12 months.

What's in store of the second season of these 5 series

The teaser released today featured Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi her trusted team returning for the second season of Delhi Crime, India’s only International Emmy Award-winning series, Based on real events, the series this time focus on investigation and police efforts to save Delhi and its senior citizens from a heinous gang of killers.

In Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, the second season of this crime drama in a small town too will be about phishing operations. But Sunny and Gudiya, the protagonists from the first season, are out for vengeance.

In Season 2 of Masaba Masaba, Masaba and her actor mother Neena Gupta return to explore the theme of ‘Hustle vs Heart’ as she tries to take control of her life, working towards a more successful career whilst dealing with love interests, friends and more.

Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Khan – stars of the truth sequence Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives – go on another luxurious journey. The 4 look shocked as Bhavana’s daughter, actor Ananya Panday, asks somebody, "Are you pregnant?" The star wives share a glimpse of their star-studded world.

Season 2 of Mismatched will again take you back to the Aravalli Institute as the lead pair, Dimple and Rishi, forge new friendships and relationships while tackling confusion and complexities.

