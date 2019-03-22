Netflix is trialling a mobile-exclusive subscription plan

With the battle of the streaming platforms heating up, Netflix has reportedly started carrying out trials in India for its mobile-exclusive subscription plan.

The plan will only allow viewers to stream Netflix titles in standard definition (SD) 480p and costs Rs 250 for a month’s access. That works out at around $3.60 / (£2.70 / AU£5) per month.

To put that in perspective, Netflix’s Basic plan is priced at $9 (£5.99 / AU$9.99 / Rs 500), and like the Mobile-only plan, offers standard definition playback.

We were able to access the mobile-only plan details through the Netflix India sign-up process. As with its other plans, Netflix is offering its services for free for one month, after which users will have to pay the Rs 250 subscription fee for continued access to films and TV shows on Netflix.

An expanding user base

During a visit to India in 2018, CEO Reed Hastings claimed that "the next 100 million subscribers will originate from India".

With the Internet being easily accessible in India at affordable rates, video consumption has seen exponential growth, as demonstrated in a 2018 report from KPMG India.

In the report, the analysts concluded that at its current rate of growth, India would be "second in terms of global video consumption" and would boast a viewership of 500 million by 2020.

Image Credit: TechRadar India

Netflix has now released a statement confirming the ongoing trials, saying: "We will be testing different options in select countries where members can watch Netflix on their mobile device for a lower price and subscribe in shorter increments of time."

"Not everyone will see these options and we may never roll out these specific plans beyond the tests." This suggests that mobile-exclusive subscription plans may never reach global audiences, despite the mounting pressure on Netflix to outshine its rivals.

With Apple's streaming service knocking at the door, it would make sense for Netflix to expand its services – but only time will tell whether mobile-exclusive subscription will ever come to fruition.

Via The Economic Times