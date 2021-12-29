Moto G31 and Moto G51 price hiked within a month of launch

Audio player loading…

In case you’re excited looking at the number of Motorola phones launched recently including the Moto G31 and the Moto G51 and are planning to purchase them, then make sure you read this before hitting the pay-now button.

These phones were launched on November 29 and December 10, respectively and are barely a month old. Yet the company has increased the price of both these phones by a fair margin.

The affordable Moto G31 debuted at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB/64GB and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/128GB is now retailing at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. Though the 6GB/128GB variant is not available to purchase on Flipkart as of now.

Similarly, the Moto G51 which was launched at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB/64GB storage option is now dearer by Rs. 3,000 and is retailing for Rs. 17,999 on Flipkart. TechRadar India has reached out to Motorola for clarification around the pricing, however, a reply is unlikely, as most offices are closed due to the year-end. We will update this article if we get a response from Motorola.

Motorola India's Twitter account showing the launch price of Moto G51 (Image credit: Future)

We’re sure that we haven’t missed any official announcement from Motorola informing us about the price increase. Nor has the company announced this on its social media handles. In fact, the banner on Motorola’s Twitter account still says that the Moto G51 is available on Flipkart for Rs. 14,999 and there are no “conditions applied” as well.

Can't be a coincidence

This year several smartphone makers and tech companies were forced to increase the price of their products or even make certain variants unavailable due to the increase in the cost of components or due to chipset shortage.

Though in those cases, most of the phones in question were slightly old, Motorola has done this to phones that are not even a month old in the market. This is slightly odd that Motorola, which boasts about being able to foresee the chipset shortage yet wasn’t able to calculate the correct cost of a device and price it right during the launch itself.

Moreover, the price hike is also substantial and has come in days after most publications have published their reviews of the respective devices and may have even suggested users buy the phones based on the price that they were launched at.

Think about this, the Moto G31 was the cheapest phone with an AMOLED panel in its category and the Moto G51 was among the best 5G phones at the launch price – however, the value proposition for both the devices isn’t the same anymore.

Transparency is still the best policy

That said, it is not the first price hike that we’ve ever come across nor will it be the last. However, while smartphone companies make sure that the aggressive pricing is noticed by everyone, they do not bother to put out even a single social media post or a press release to inform about a crucial factor that impacts the purchase decision of a customer.

While, increase in component cost isn’t a choice, being transparent with the end buyers definitely goes a long way in gaining customers’ trust.

As for us journalists and reviewers, we might have to go back to the review and update it to make it relevant. It is still borderline unethical for brands to increase the price of a device in such a short span of time.

