Realme C11 2021 yet again receives a price hike - here’s why

Realme C11 2021 edition that was released in India in June 2021 has received its second price hike. The vanilla variant of the smartphone that was available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 6,999 at the time of launch is now being retailed at a price of Rs 7,499. On the other hand, the high-end variant of the smartphone that had a price of Rs 8,499 is now priced at Rs 8,999.

In addition, Realme has already hiked the prices of the other smartphones, including Realme C25s , Relame C21, Realme 8 5G, and Realme 8. The main reason behind the price hike is a component shortage, Realme has announced. In fact, the global chip shortage has made it difficult for the manufacturers to sell the devices at the same prices.

Apart from Realme, most of the brands worldwide are suffering due to the chip shortage. Primarily, devices like laptops, gaming consoles and TVs are the main victims of the ongoing situation. For example, the scarce availability of PS5 clearly explains how serious the chip shortage is.

The price hike of Realme C11 2021 edition is surely going to have an impact on customers as now they have to spend more to get the same device. Moreover, not only Realme but brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, and others have also increased the price of their devices.

The instant hike in the price of budget smartphones could be the main reason for motivating the audience to go for mid-range smartphones if the price difference will reduce at the same pace.

Realme C11 Specifications

Realme C11 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD and 60Hz standard refresh rate. The device is based on the Android 11 operating system. It is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The high-end variant of the device includes 4GB RAM paired with 64GB. Furthermore, the storage of the smartphone can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Realme C11 sports a 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It supports 4G LTE connectivity and has two sim card slots along with a dedicated memory card slot. The 5000mAh battery of the smartphone makes it go on for long hours without needing to charge it frequently. Other features include a Micro USB port, WiFi, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.0.