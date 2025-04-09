Canon reportedly U-turns on price drops for two of its most popular cameras – and it could be the tip of the tariffs iceberg

Canon has reportedly canceled some planned price drops for two cameras

Tariffs are being blamed for the canned EOS R7 and EOS R10 drops in the US

Blackmagic also recently confirmed price rises for its cameras in the US

If you're a tech fan, it's hard to escape worries about US tariffs right now – and cameras may have just experienced their real-world impact for the first time with the reported cancellation of some planned Canon price drops.

The reliable Canon Rumors says it's been told that "price drops that were scheduled for May on both the EOS R7 and EOS R10 have been canceled in the United States". Annoyingly for anyone who's been planning to buy an affordable mirrorless camera, it was also told that "the price drops were going to be significant."

On the plus side, if you live in the UK or EU, Canon Rumors says its source has claimed that the Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10 price drops "are still scheduled to happen."

That could change, but it's another sign of the significant geographical variances we might see this year regarding discounts and pricing.

Of course, nothing is certain right now, and if the USA and Japan did come to an arrangement that reduced the impact of the tariffs, the situation could change. However, as things stand, the Canon EOS R10 (which we still rate as the best camera for beginners) and its mid-range EOS R7 sibling won't be as temptingly affordable as they might have otherwise been this year.

Unfortunately, this will likely be just the start of another rollercoaster year for camera fans...

Analysis: It might get a lot worse

USA Price Updates! Due to new tariffs, most of our US prices have increased. Please check our US web site for details. Prices in other countries are currently unchanged. https://t.co/w40IiwMA02April 6, 2025

Clearly, missing out on potentially big camera price drops isn't great, particularly if you've been thinking of getting a new EOS R7 or EOS R10. But if the early signs are any indication, things could soon get much worse, particularly in the US.

Over the weekend, Blackmagic posted the notice above, confirming that its US prices had been increased "due to new tariffs." In some cases, the rise was pretty dramatic, with the new Blackmagic Pyxis 12K G2 seeing its tag hiked by 32%.

Is that a sign of things to come from other camera manufacturers? While it's hard to predict anything with real certainty right now, it's certainly possible. A lot of Canon's manufacturing takes place in Japan (hit with a 24% tariff), while Nikon's mid-range equipment is made in Thailand (which currently has a 36% tariff).

Unless we see some rapid trade deals that reduce these tariffs, it's fair to assume that many camera bodies, lenses, and accessories – perhaps most – will become much more expensive this year.

If that happens, we can expect to see used prices rise, too, as the number of bargain hunters increases and pre-tariff supply starts to dwindle. In other words, it might become a good time to delay your next camera upgrade or at least reframe the situation as a relief from gear acquisition syndrome (otherwise known as GAS in camera circles).

It's time to brace ourselves for a rocky ride.