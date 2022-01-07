Moto G Stylus 2022 specs and design revealed in a new leak

Audio player loading…

The probable first look of the Moto G Stylus 2022 smartphone was recently revealed via factory-based renders. A fresh leak now corroborates the design and also gives us a sneak peek at the key specifications of the upcoming phone.

The images shared by tipster Nils Ahrensmeier via Twitter seem to be a part of the phone’s marketing material. The phone and the stylus housed inside the body of the phone can be seen in its full glory.

Moto G Stylus 2022 (the one previously renderd by @OnLeaks)



The images also reveal the front and the rear panel of the phone showing off the triple camera setup, bottom-firing speakers, USB Type C charging port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack at the bottom. The selfie camera can be seen housed in a punch-hole cutout at the top centre on the front.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Motorola) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Motorola) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Motorola) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Motorola)

The design of the phone isn’t unique and most of the modern Motorola phones carry a similar rectangular dual-toned rectangular camera module with rounded corners. The rear panel seems to carry a curved design which serves the purpose of both offering a comfortable grip and making the phone feel a bit slimmer than it actually is.

The front panel, as seen in the images, looks to be flat with noticeable bezels around the display. Though you can see the Bat-wings logo at the rear panel housed in a little dimple, however, looking at the thickish power button, there is a probability that the fingerprint sensor might be housed underneath.

One of the images also shows how the company has made enough room to house the stylus besides the battery. Besides these, one of the attached images shows that the Moto G Stylus 2022 could come with a 50-megapixel primary camera and 128GB of onboard storage, at least. It states that the phone’s display panel may support a 90Hz refresh rate – a staple feature for most mid-ranged devices these days.

Last but not least, it also talks about the enhanced features of the third-gen stylus that Motorola is bundling with the phone. It is set to help users create notes easily, edit screenshots on the go, create GIFs and more.

Though Motorola is constantly adding to the features and capabilities of its stylus, however, it is still a long way away from what the S Pen was able to do with the Galaxy Note series. Though considering the price point, Motorola is targeting, users might not be disappointed at all with the direction the Moto G Stylus series seems to be heading into.

