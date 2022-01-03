Motorola India blitz - now the Moto G71 5G is all set to arrive

Audio player loading…

Lenovo-owned Motorola has been aggression personified over the past two months, launching five next generation handsets under its popular G-series and then beating competition to bring the first smartphone with Snapdragon's new flagship chipset. It has been equally aggressive in India where the Moto G31 and Moto G51 are present.

Now, the company appears set to launch the Moto G71, the third from this series of handsets that comprise one premium device and four mid-rangers, of which two are already available in India. A report on MySmartPrice quotes tipster Yogesh Brar to claim that the Moto G71 will launch in India in the second week of January.

From the original launch of the G-series range in November, this would be the third handset to arrive in India. While it appears for now that the Moto G41 would skip the Indian shores, we have indications that the premium Moto G200 could be on its way, though initial reports of an early December launch didn't fructify.

Motorola G71 - specifications, features, price

The Moto G71 comes with a 6.34-inch Full HD+ OLED display carrying a punch-hole notch for the selfie camera. The handset carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. Built on an 8nm fabrication process, the chipset is 5G-enabled and comes paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

The camera set-up has a 50MP primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens for company. The selfie camera and video calls are powered by a 16MP shooter.

As with the other devices in the G-series upgrade, the Moto G71 also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging capacity. It features the Type-C charging port, a 3.5 mm audio jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is also Dolby Atmos support lending some gravitas to this device, which was launched in three hues - Neptune Green, Arctic Blue and Iron Black.

The device was priced at Euro 300 in the European market which translates roughly to about Rs.25,430 on the shelf in India. The Moto G31 is priced in the Rs.12,999 to Rs.14,999 range while the Moto G51 is currently available on offer at Rs.14,999 on the Flipkart eCommerce store.

