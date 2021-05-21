Moto 360 3rd gen Wear OS smartwatch listed on Flipkart ahead of launch

The Moto 360 3rd generation smartwatch has been listed on Flipkart. The company’s latest smartwatch in the popular Moto 360 series was launched globally last year and it looks like Moto is finally bringing the third generation of Moto 360 smartwatch to India.

The Moto 360 3rd gen Wear OS smartwatch is currently listed on the e-commerce site Flipkart, but for now, there is no option to buy as the product is listed under the “coming soon” start.

The Moto 360 3rd gen is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 19,999 in Black and Grey colour options. Since the Moto 360 is not yet launched in India, there is a chance of price fluctuations. We do not have the launch date or sale date yet from the company.

Moto 360 3rd Gen specs and features

You get a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 390 pixels resolution with Always-on-Display support. It is a circular watch with a dial made up of stainless steel material. There are two buttons on the side for navigating across the UI. On Flipkart, the Moto 360 is listed in Black and Grey colourways. Also, buyers have two pairs of straps in the box. The Moto 360 is suitable for both men and women.

On the inside, the Moto 360 is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, which is a couple of year-old wearable processors. This is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. In terms of sensors, the Moto 360 packs an accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, heart rate sensor, ambient light, and NFC. The watch can track heart rate, distance, step taken, calorie count, and can also over 100 sports modes.

The smartwatch runs on Google’s Wear OS platform which brings a bunch of Google apps and services such as Google Play Store, Google Fit, Google, Google Assistant, and much more. Since it runs on Wear OS, you will also be able to respond to messages as well. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, but the functionality is limited on iPhones.

The Moto 360 packs in a 355mAh battery unit, which is rated to last one full day. The wearable can be charged in just 60 minutes. Other features include hands-free scrolling, Android Pay, Google Fit integration, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, 3ATM water resistance, and built-in GPS for tracking outdoor activities independent of your smartphone.

Moto 360 (3rd gen) Images

