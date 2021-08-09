More Realme Book features confirmed: RAM, resolution, phone app, etc

The Realme Book will make its global debut in India in a few days, marking the brand’s foray into the laptop segment. To keep the interest around the new product high, the company has continued to share details about it on a daily basis. In the latest bit, additional features and specifications around the configurations, screen ane ecosystem functions were shared.

Some variants of the Realme Book laptop were spotted on the Geekbench benchmark database, revealing most of the internal specifications. For starters, along with the 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 , it will have up to 16GB of RAM on at least two of the variants. It’s unlikely that the memory will be upgradable though. There will be cheaper models too, with an i3 processor and 8GB of RAM.

realme Book Specifications :💻 14" 2K , 3:2 display🔲 i5 11th gen (i5-1135G7)🛑 16GB DDR4 RAM⚡65W Charging via USB C🆔FS2 USB C, 1 USB A & 3.5mm🎧Wright: >/~1.5kgPrice: ~50K

Secondly, the Realme Book will have a 14-inch 2K display at a 3:2 aspect ratio with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,440. The company claims it will be the best screen on any laptop in its segment, so we’d expect to hear more about the colour accuracy and brightness levels at the launch.

The listing also reveals that the Realme Book will have a 54Wh battery capacity with support for 65W fast charging. Charging will take place over the USB Type-C port and not via a proprietary DC power supply. Other ports include a full-sized USB Type-A and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s a chance we will see support for magnetic wireless charging too. The entire body will use metal but will manage to have a low weight and a sleek profile.

Trying out some new features of the upcoming products by #realme!

Another interesting feature was teased by CEO Madhav Sheth today. Called PC Connect, it will allow Realme laptops and phones to stay connected and communicate seamlessly. It should also offer functionality such as quick file sharing, screen mirroring, call and notification management among other features.

The Realme Book Slim is likely to be unveiled on August 18 alongside the Realme GT series of smartphones. It is said to be priced in the Rs 40,000-50,000 segment and will come in blue, silver and apricot colours.