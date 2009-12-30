Has Google arranged a Nexus One unveiling?

Google will be holding a press briefing on its smartphone business on January 5 – which is likely to include the official unveiling of its Nexus One handset.

Although Google's branded phone, built by HTC, has already been widely shown off worldwide by Google staffers who have been issued with the phone to test, details such as where and when it will be available have not yet surfaced.

However, with a briefing that is still being labelled an 'Android press gathering' occurring on a date which has been suggested as a potential launch day for the Nexus One, it does seem likely that it will be hardware and not the Android mobile OS that is the headline act.

CES 2010

Of course, the phone's release will coincide with the world's tech press assembling in Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2010); the show starts in earnest on January 6.

The invitation states that Google will hold a press conference at 10 am in California on January 5, with demonstrations scheduled between 11:30 and 1 pm.

We will, of course, keep you posted.