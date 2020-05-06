Mobile gaming now available for Amazon Prime members in India

Amazon Prime members in India can now enjoy an array of mobile gaming content with their Prime membership, including access to free in-game content like collectible characters, upgrades, in-game currency and Prime-only tournaments across mobile games.

Launched by Amazon.in, a marketplace operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Prime members can claim free in - game content from internationally popular mobile games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and popular Indian games like World Cricket Championship.

(Image credit: Nextwave Multimedia)

The content line-up at launch includes a Stadium Unlock for World Cricket Championship 2, 50 Gold and 10K Cash for Mafia City, an item chest and hero & skin trial cards from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and a Mystery Box from Words with Friends 2.

Prime members can also look forward to upcoming content launches from top games like Ludo King and more. The selection will be refreshed on a regular basis with new games and content launches planned every month.

Customers can visit the Prime gaming benefits homepage - www.amazon.in/gaming on any device to view the complete list of available and upcoming mobile game content. Games are available to download on all app stores. Prime members can log in with Amazon credentials within the mobile game to access the in-game content and benefits immediately.

“We recognise the need for in-game content by mobile gamers to enhance their playing experience and are delighted to provide access to this content FREE to Prime members. We will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes,” said Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India.

He further added that the #PlayApartTogether initiative by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is a reminder that even with social distancing, one can stay connected with friends and family through games.