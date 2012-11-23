Galaxy Note 10.1 owners get Suite deal

Owners of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 will be treated to a nice little extra when they eventually receive the Android Jelly Bean 4.1 update: Samsung Premium Suite.

Premium Suite brings a number of nice additions to the Galaxy Note 10.1, essentially adding an extra level of functionality to the device and including features that play to the Note series' unique selling point, namely the S-Pen stylus.

Devices such as the Galaxy Note 10.1 and Note 2 have already proved there is still room in the market for stylus-based devices, and many of the Premium Suite features will already be familiar to owners of the Note 2.

Air View, for example, allows users to quickly preview content such as emails, appointments and videos by hovering the S-Pen over it, making it easier to scan for useful info without having to repeatedly dive in and out of programmes.

Three piece Suite

Samsung Premium Suite also offers enhanced sketch and art tools like Easy Clip for copying and pasting images with the S Pen and an array of enhanced handwriting and image/ art options too.

Multi Window, another out-of-the-box Note 2 feature, really speaks for itself. It allows users to open up to 16 app windows at once, should the need ever arise, which can then be re-sized and moved around the screen at will.

Android 4.1 has already begun rolling out to the Galaxy Note 10.1 in some parts of the world, and although there's no official word yet as to when to UK will be receiving it, the news should at least keep people happy in the meantime.

Via Engadget