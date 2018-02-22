Microsoft Surface Pro goes on sale in India, price starts at Rs 64,999

Microsoft has launched its much-anticipated Surface Pro 2-in-1 and accessories in India. Touted as company’s “most versatile laptop”, it was first unveiled during the Microsoft Event back in May 2017.

The new Microsoft Surface Pro will be available for purchase from today onwards at a starting price of Rs 64,999. It will be available in five variants at different with price tags according to the configurations. The top-end variant will cost Rs 1,82,999.

The power of the convertible has been boosted with an upgrade to 7th Gen Kaby Lake processors, which are fanless. This means the Surface Pro is a more power-efficient and quieter-running device.

The Surface Pro packs a 12.3-inch touch display and supports up to 165-degree hinge, which the company claims will not break even if it is bent too far. It enables the 2-in-1 to be used in a nearly flat position they call the Studio Mode. These are topped with some more design changes including rounded edges, less bulk at just 767g for the Core m3 version.

The new Surface Pen is also revamped, which now boasts 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt sensitivity. The latency is also reduced to 21ms, which Microsoft claims can deliver ‘the best’ writing experience so far. It will be available in Silver and Charcoal colours.

Type Cover keyboards of the Alcantara (fabric) variety were also revealed alongside the refreshed hybrid in Black and Platinum (only for Signature).

The big change

The company claims a 13.5 hours of battery life, which is an impressive boost over the Surface Pro 4, which delivered 9 hours of longevity as per Microsoft.

The USB Type-C port has gone missing this time, and has a plain Type-A port with a mini DisplayPort and audio jack.

Microsoft further claims that the new machine is 1.7x faster than the iPad Pro (and 2.5x faster than the Surface Pro 3).

Price and availability

The laptop can now be bought from Amazon, Flipkart and other authorised offline retailers like Croma and Reliance Digital. For commercial customers, the new Surface Pro will be available through more than 130 commercial resellers.