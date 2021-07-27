Microsoft Surface Duo 2 leak reveals much-required camera upgrade

Microsoft’s Surface Duo was arguably the company’s most ambitious hardware project in recent times. Despite a promising form factor, the phone failed to live up to the expectations due to some drawbacks – camera performance being a major one.

Now a fresh leak shows off its sequel - the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 in its full glory and Microsoft seems to have persisted with the design that garnered a positive reaction. After all, why fix that ain’t broken.

That said, some cosmetic changes are visible and the most prominent one is the presence of a vertically aligned triple camera setup on the rear panel. The camera bump is now more prominent which suggests that Microsoft might use powerful camera sensors this time around. The phone’s slim form factor also makes the camera bump stand out that much more.

While the overall design might look fairly similar to the original Surface Duo, however, there are some minor design tweaks like the corners are more rounded than earlier. However, these cosmetic changes are barely noticeable till the time you place both the devices next to each other.

Also, the Surface Duo had chunky bezels on the front, thankful, the video claims that the upcoming smartphone may come with a modern design and may have thinner bezels. The metal hinge on the Surface Duo which was liked by many as it allowed users to keep the device partially folded for video calls and media consumption, seems to have been retained.

This also confirms the fact that the Surface Duo 2 will continue to sport two separate screens which are in contrast to most other Android makers who’re busy making phones with foldable or rollable displays.

According to the leak, the Surface Duo 2 is expected to launch sometime in September or October and will start retailing right after the launch.

This, however, may coincide with multiple other major devices like iPhone 13 series and the new Pixel lineup which is expected to include a foldable Pixel as well. Samsung’s latest foldable phones are slated to launch slightly earlier in August however might start retailing on a global level around the time the Surface Duo hits the market.

Last but not the least, the price of Surface Duo was reduced multiple times making it extremely affordable. One of the primary reasons behind the cold response to the Surface Duo was its high price despite the dated hardware. Microsoft is expected to correct his as well and while the Surface Duo 2 may have the latest hardware under the hood, it is expected to be priced aggressively as well.

With all these updates in place, we can only hope that Microsoft launches the phone at a global level rather than limiting it to a handful of countries.

